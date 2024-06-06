Long road to recovery: Rogers County holds tornado recovery update

TULSA, Okla — City leaders held a tornado recovery update in Claremore on Thursday.

They said they're still unsure what FEMA assistance could look like for people. They mentioned they’re still waiting to see what happens in Washington, DC, to get approval for FEMA assistance.

Alyssa Holmes is one of the many people in Claremore who dealt with significant damage from the tornado.

"We watched these two big trees behind me fall and crash and we just heard a really loud noise, and we look outside, and we can't even get outside of our front porch,” said Holmes.

The falling trees caused the power to go out and blocked the driveway and their street. Holmes husband, Tyler Holmes, said this could have been fatal.

"My wife, she moved her car five minutes before she would've got crushed by one of these trees over here,” said Holmes.

Alyssa Holmes told 2 News that walking out and seeing the damage was a moment she’ll never forget. Luckily, the Holmes's said they are one step closer to a full recovery.

"When I turned the lamp on, I went, oh my gosh, we have power, so it was amazing to have that,” said Holmes.

The Holmes are unsure exactly how it will be to fix everything, but they’re expecting at least 40 thousand dollars.

