Logistics 918 introduces Tulsans to cycling through community event

TULSA, Okla. — A local cycling team, Logistics 918, is hosting a weekend community event called “Unleash your power.”

During the event, you will use a stationary bike to compete to see who can set the highest amount of power output.

Each entry is a $5 donation and is 15 seconds.

The winner gets a prize.

“We can also see who, you know, has some hidden talent around here," Milus Clarke, Jr. said. "You never know how much power you can put out with those legs you have.”

Clarke is the founder of Logistics 918.

“I wanted to start something different and try to add inclusion and diversity into the sport,” Clarke said.

The funds from the event will help the team compete in races.

The team is hoping to finish more than 100 of them.

Clarke said the local races are easier to get to, but longer distances become more of a challenge.

“When we go to different states, some guys are able to go and some guys are not able to go. I’m hoping to probably change that with raising more funds for the team," Clarke said.

Clarke said, besides raising money, “Unleash your power” also introduces the community to the cycling world.

“Not even racing, but actually getting out on the trail," Clarke said. "It’s like peaceful. You just get away.”

Christopher Elmore has sponsored the team from the beginning with his business.

“There's a lot of great things that cycling does for you," Elmore said. "It's a great activity. And really just the fact that, you know, we talked earlier about, you know, traditional sports, football, basketball, kids love to play. Well, cycling could be one of those sports."

Clarke said once you get into cycling, there is no turning back.

“It teaches you discipline, and you got to work it. You can’t just, you know, it’s not going to be handed to you.”

Clarke also said the long-term goal is to race Greenwood.

"I want to host a race," Clarke said. "Some teams, they host local races that are not as big, just around town, but I want to host the race on Greenwood. It's gonna start on Greenwood. It's a downhill slope where the church is, and I want to have the start and finish there. That way, it's gonna be a fast finish. And just enough time the throttle down before you hit this first corner, then it'll come around past the stadium, it'll make a right turn up the stadium going back towards OSU come back around and back down. And then that way we can have Greenwood involved, we can have the stadium involved just everybody in this community. And then, you know, everybody just in town locally from north side, west side, east side, south side, just come out and just be a part of that event. And that's kind of what I see."

It is a race Elmore would also like to see.

"Well, one we know Tulsa tough, we know how big Tulsa tough is, and we think the Greenwood race can be just as big," Elmore said. "The big thing about it is the location. I mean to have it right here in the heart of Black Wall Street in Greenwood, with all the rich history that Greenwood has, I think it's a great thing for the community. Great thing for downtown Tulsa. And really great thing for just everyone involved.

If you would like to paricipate in the "Unleash your Power" event, it is all happening Saturday at OSU Tulsa "Lot B" from 10 am to 2 pm.

To learn more about Logistics 918, visit the team's website here: https://logistics918.com

