Locally owned mini-mall welcomes Promenade tenants

TULSA, Okla. — David Cox wears many hats: owner, operator, and janitor of Mini-Mall 31, which he opened nearly 50 years ago.

He's also the owner of Will Rogers Clocks, one of the businesses within the mall.

In an era of mall exoduses, Cox's is still standing.

Tulsa's Eastland Mall barely survived the new millennium, becoming the Eastgate Metroplex in 2007. Promenade Mall shuttered for good on Sunday.

Cox said there are a handful of businesses there that have been operating for decades. He said not only are the shops there surviving, but some are even thriving.

"The driving school keeps expanding; thy just need more room for more students," said Cox.

One of the tenants forced to leave Promenade is Brenda Hughes, owner of Bridal Rentals and More.

Cox told 2 News Oklahoma that Hughes is moving into the unit that was once Catherine's.

Cox said it was one of the retailer's top 10% performers before they closed all of their brick-and-mortar locations due to the pandemic.

Cox is looking forward to Hughes moving in, and welcomes any vendors from Promenade to check out the two units he has available.

"For their customers, it'll be easier for them to find. We're excited to have them here."

