Local veteran to host final VJ Day celebration

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Frank Riesinger is a stranger to no one.

A bright personality with a sharp wit meets you first when Riesinger graces your presence.

Since 2015, Frank has arraigned the V-J Day celebration in Broken Arrow.

His patriotism started long ago. In high school during World War II, he knew he wanted to serve as soon as possible.

"As I approached 18, I knew he was going to be drafted," Riesinger said. "I always wanted to be in the Army when I was a kid growing up. We always played war."

So, Frank enlisted in the Army Air Corps before he could be drafted.

Riesinger was initially assigned to be a B-29 navigator before being posted to Scott Field.

"I asked a company commander, 'It’s right on the way to St. Louis. May I have a delay en route?'” Riesinger said.

That delay was a stop at home to see his family right here in Oklahoma.

His arrival was a day he will never forget.

“They came on the train and announced, 'they've dropped a bomb.' We didn't know what they were talking about it because it was so secretive," Riesinger said. "The Manhattan Project was so secretive. Nobody knew anything about it.”

It was not but a few days later, in downtown Tulsa, when the news came in.

“We started hearing shouts and horns honking," Riesinger said. "We looked at the windows and saw ticker tape and trash paper coming down like snow. Somebody broke in our office who said, 'the jap’s have surrendered, the war's over.'”

Riesinger said it was one of the most thrilling days of his life.

Frank never saw combat, but he wants to make sure those who did are celebrated by the community.

“It's not understandable to me," Riesinger said. "I cannot understand why there aren't any more celebrations other than the ones that I've organized here. There's not the feeling of patriotism that I think there should be.”

Frank says you will see that patriotism displayed at the V-J Day reenactment.

Frank says this will be the last one he hosts because he does not have the energy to continue it.

The event is free, and the doors of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center open at 6:30 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

