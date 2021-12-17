Local school districts respond to TikTok trend

TULSA, Okla. — Many local school districts are addressing concerns about possible threats on social media.
A trend on TikTok has popped up across the country to urge students to commit violent acts at their schools on Friday, Dec. 17.
Schools in the Tulsa metro have reached out to parents through email addressing those concerns.
Local law enforcement says the threats are not credible but are working with several school districts to keep students and faculty safe.
"This trend serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause stress and anxiety for students, families, and staff," reads a portion of the letter sent to parents from Jenks Public Schools.
Bixby Public Schools' Superintendent Ron Miller told parents that the threats are vague, but the district still takes them seriously.
"We are monitoring the situation closely with our law enforcement partners and will be ready to respond if needed. We plan to have an increased security presence at our buildings on Friday as an added precaution," Miller writes.
All of the districts are encouraging parents to talk with their children about social media.
