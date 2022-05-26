Local organizations hosting mega dog adoption event this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is teaming up with Tulsa Animal Welfare and Expo Square to host a mega dog adoption event this Saturday.

While the PGA is over, the organizations are hosting PGA(P) — also known as Please Go Adopt a Pup.

The event is happening due to the overcapacity of TAW and dogs needing to be adopted in order to avoid euthanasia to create space.

Officials also say this adoption event will help TAW open their doors more quickly to the public. The shelter closed again indefinitely for the second time in six months in early May due to another distemper outbreak.

The all-day event will host more than 35 adoptable dogs from TAW. All dogs are fully vaccinated, altered, microchipped, and tested negative for distemper.

“OAA has always been focused on helping Tulsa Animal Welfare and our community however we can,” says Erin Shackelford, Executive Director with OAA. “We’re really excited to be partnering together to find these healthy, adoptable dogs their perfect families. Adopting a pet is a big responsibility, but rescued dogs return the favor in unconditional love and appreciation.”

All adoption fees will be waived for approved adopters. Every dog adopted with go home with:

a dog bed

food and treats

toys

coupons for a free professional groom and veterinary wellness exam

Adopters will also be entered into a raffle drawing to win a huge prize package from Woodland West Pet Resort and Woodland West Animal Hospital.

PGA(P) is happening this Saturday, May 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Expo's SageNet Center, located at 4145 East 21st Street, in Tulsa.

