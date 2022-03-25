Local group expanding to support working moms nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — A local group is helping lift up working moms.

For many moms, motherhood can sometimes feel lonely. Motherboard Society is hoping to cure that feeling.

It was formerly known as "Boss Mom Crew." It began as a small online community of moms lifting each other up at the start of the pandemic. Now, it’s grown with thousands of followers on social media.

Founder and CEO Danielle Melton started it to form a community and connection as she was feeling lonely in motherhood.

“We do get burned out pretty easily because we are pulled in so many directions and are needed in so many areas," Melton said. "So, with that, a lot of times we put ourselves at the bottom of our to-do list and then we’re not giving the best version of ourselves to everything.”

Stephanie Gray has been part of the group since its early days. Between work as a realtor and juggling kids, she needed something for herself.

“Needed an excuse to get out of the house during the pandemic, lockdown, everything," Gray said. "It was good to have a breather.”

The women get together for events at least once a month. It allows them time to network and talk with someone who knows what they’re going through.

“Having moms that understand the balance between having the hustle and bustle of work and home, dealing with kid drama, marital drama, just whatever the case may be," Gray said. "There’s so many great minds that are gathered in this organization.”

Now, Motherboard Society is expanding. It's launching national chapters, starting where it all began in Broken Arrow and Tulsa. They hope to reach working moms and let them know they’re not alone.

“Motherboard Society is here to help with that and say, 'Hey mom, you’re important, put yourself first,'" Melton said. "Give yourself that time to have fun and to be with others, a time to have that self-care. Because you can’t give what you don’t have. You can’t fill other people's cup if yours is half-empty.”

They’re also starting a chapter in Oklahoma City. Melton said they’ve also had interest from moms in LA, Chicago and Boston.

