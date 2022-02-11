Tulsa flower shop says business is booming for holiday

TULSA, Okla. — As Valentine’s Day approaches, many people are out buying gifts for their loved ones and business is booming for some local flower shops.

Debbie Wilson, co-owner of Ted and Debbie's says when the holiday falls on a Monday, the weekend leading up to it is very busy.

“Now all of the sudden we got this burst yesterday, everybody was like.. 'Wait a minute.. Monday is Valentine's Day.'”

Debbie says certain flowers may be hard to come by, and you might see higher prices at flower shops.

"Normally this time of year we have tons of pansies, and we just got them back in yesterday. We’ve been out of them for a month," says Wilson.

Wilson also says even if your florist doesn’t have the exact flower, you are looking for, they can still arrange something special.

“We’ve seen shortages with peonies, but the cool thing about it is if you are willing to, you can still have the same look, just a use a different flower,“ says Wilson.

And for those who may be procrastinating... Wilson says you should buy your bouquets while you can.

“A lot of the shops are turning their phones off because you get so busy you can’t handle anything anymore. So you might have to come in."

