Local expert weighs in on reading scores

TULSA, Okla. — The TPS Board of Education and state leaders may not agree on much. One thing, they both acknowledge, is the fact that reading scores are low in the district. How to get those scores up, and the factors surrounding those scores, are a point of contention.

During Thursday’s state school board meeting, Superintendent Ryan Walters aired his grievances with the district. He spoke on TPS’ reading scores for about five consecutive minutes, but didn’t lay out any specific actionable items.

One board member, Suzanne Reynolds, however, did, when she questioned TPS board members.

"There are fifteen elementary schools in the district that have a reading proficiency score of less than 5%. What do you see as the new plan moving forward, strategically?" Reynolds asked.

Reading proficiency scores are nuanced and complicated. For younger elementary-aged children, it’s about things like spotting words and forming sentences. For older children it’s drawing meaning from books, and comprehending the material.

That’s coming from Lisa Shotts, an expert in childhood literacy.

"Every student is different. There is not one formula to teach reading," Shotts said.

Ashley Daly, a TPS parent, told 2 News her daughter had some low growth scores. They improved with a little parent and teacher involvement.

"Her teachers talked to me about that, and all I really needed to do was some reading with her on “on level” books. I was reading lower-level books with her, and we did that this summer, and now she’s like caught up," Daly said.

Unfortunately – not all TPS students have access to that kind of parental involvement. According to the district, 80% of their students are considered “economically disadvantaged.”

Research conducted by the American Psychological Association concluded that students who grow up in poorer homes are less likely to have the resources around the house needed to learn at home.

The school board wants kids' reading scores to go up, but, as Shotts said, those scores and standards are different from student to student. She adds that reading goes beyond recognizing words.

"Define reading, like, what do you call reading? And if we talk reading in the real sense, it’s comprehending," Shotts said.

Shotts said kids can learn to spot words, and make simple connections in a few months, but it’s about taking something from the reading. One tactic she suggested was choosing more engaging books, that students would enjoy reading.

