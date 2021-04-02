Local churches come together to celebrate Easter with in-person, virtual service

TULSA, Okla. — Millions of Christians around the world are celebrating Holy Week in the days leading up to Easter weekend.

For one local church, it's an especially exciting time because they plan to worship in-person together for the first time in over a year.

For more than 100 years, Metropolitan Baptist Church has provided a loving church home to many in the community. Until the pandemic began which put one of north Tulsa's largest churches coming and worshiping together on pause.

Lead Pastor Dr. Ray Owens saw many people, including newcomers, asking for help in a trying time.

"One of the hardest things to witness is people who normally are living stable lives and pay their bills getting to a place where they can't put food on the table," said Pastor Dr. Owens.

The Metropolitan Baptist Church spurred into action. They opened a temporary food bank, provided housing assistance, became a job staffing resource, mental health advocates, and even a vaccination pod for the community.

The north Tulsa church plans to come together with Friendship Church and New J Church in a socially distanced, outdoor service on Easter morning at Guthrie Green.

"Easter is on and poppin' at the Met Church," said Pastor Dr. Owens.

Church attendees will hear from all three pastors along with powerful music from the churches as well.

Event registration hit capacity less than an hour after opening to the public. Now there's a demand to watch the service virtually.

All three churches will live stream the Easter service on their Facebook pages and YouTube channels.

"it's going to be fun for families," said Pastor Dr. Owens. "We're praying for good weather- sunshine and a little warmth because people need to get out."

The Metropolitan Baptist Church hopes to slowly re-open its doors for small, in-person groups for worship later this spring.

To watch the Easter Alive program online this Sunday, the Metropolitan Baptist Church has a link to the live stream on their website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --