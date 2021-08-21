Local businesses implement COVID-19 safety policies to help Tulsa live music scene

TULSA, Okla — Some of Green Country's local business owners are implementing new COVID-19 policies in efforts to help provide a safer live music experience for customers and bands alike.

Next time you go to Mercury Lounge for live music, tickets will not be the only thing you'll be asked for at the door.

Those working the door will ask patrons to present their vaccine card or a photocopy of it.

Those who choose not to get vaccinated must show proof of a negative test to gain entry.

Co-owner Bobby Orcutt says they don't want to turn anybody away, they will have rapid tests available on site for anyone who needs to be tested.

These policies are only in effect for the live music events held at The Mercury Lounge.

Orcutt says their goal is to keep people safe, healthy, and to keep the live music industry from being shutdown.

“Nobody wants to go on stage and feel like they’re getting people sick, we don’t want to promote shows asking people to come out and gather feeling like we’re getting people sick. That’s not a thing that we’re willing or want to do.” Orcutt says.

They've been enacting these policies for a few days already, he tells 2 News that so far the response from people has been a positive one.

