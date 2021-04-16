Local businesses host joint fundraiser to replace stolen bikes

TULSA, Okla. — An outdoor fundraiser is happening this weekend to support the Eugene Field Bike Club after the club's bicycles had been stolen.

2Works for You reported earlier this week that Eugene Field Elementary School Teacher Rico Harris discovered the Eugene Field Bike Club had 13 of its 21 bicycles were stolen from the school's shed on Thursday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, none of the bicycles have been returned and the thief has not been identified.

American Solera Brewery and Phat Tire Bike Shop are hosting a joint fundraiser this weekend to help replace the stolen bikes for the club. Tulsans can enjoy a beer with a portion of the sales benefitting the Bike Club. There will also be a drive-by to drop-off donations and ways to give online.

The fundraiser is being held at American Solera and the brewery's location is at 1702 East 6th Street, Tulsa, OK.

Anyone who recognizes the stolen bikes pictured is to call the Tulsa Police non-emergency line at 918-749-9966.

