Local builder steps in to save 6 families left with incomplete homes

TULSA, Okla. — Jovanna and CJ Lour spent two years and about $50,000 on a home that was never finished.

After months and months of waiting, their builder told them he went bankrupt and would not be able to finish the job.

The Lours just welcomed a son and were staying with friends until they could move in. CJ said it was a struggle even to stay afloat.

"'It's been trying for sure, almost losing everything, you know," said CJ. "[We had] to take out of retirement just to keep it all going."

The Lours didn't know what they were going to do with their incomplete home and just wanted some privacy as they navigated becoming a family of three.

"It's just really heartbreaking to go through that, and then wonder like, ‘Are you gonna have your house? Do you have to sell your land?’" said Jovanna.

Bob Hawkins, a local builder who owns Jaroh Custom Homes, has been a home builder for the last forty years. He was brought in through Oklahoma Mortgage Group and learned the bankruptcy impacted six local families.

Hawkins said he knew he needed to try to lend a hand.

"I've got a big heart, I love to help people," said Hawkins. "And that's basically what I did."

In just four months, he all six homes, with half moving in by the end of December and the other half by the end of January.

Jovanna said that after not knowing what to do, especially after being out so much money, they were apprehensive about working with another contractor. However, she said this experience has been well worth it.

"It's been a smooth process since he took over. He's built us a house of almost 2,000 square feet in four months," said Jovanna. "We're just really grateful to Bob because he didn’t have to come in and do this, and he did – and he probably built us a better house."

Although he had to work within tight margins to complete the job, Hawkins figured out how to salvage the properties within two weeks of looking at plans. For Hawkins, he is grateful he was able to provide some support to these families who thought they had lost it all.

"I’m just grateful that it all worked out and that they get their homes because and don’t have to fret because before, from my understanding, they weren’t gonna get a home," said Hawkins.

The Lours' home will be ready for them to move into just after Christmas.

Jovanna said the only thing she wanted when they began the home-building process was to be able to throw a first birthday party for their son - and the house will be done in just the nick of time.

