Tulsa brewery to host Olympics Opening Ceremony watch party

TULSA, Okla. — It's finally here! The Olympics Opening Ceremony is Friday and a local brewery is inviting Tulsans to watch with them.

NEFF Brewing is partnering with Tulsa Global Alliance to host a watch party of the long-awaited Opening Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The watch party is also to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tulsa's Sister City program and to cheer the countries as they march in the Parade of Nations.

People can watch the ceremony as they purchase drinks or order snacks and dinner if they choose. NEFF Brewing is at 321 S Frankfort Ave in Tulsa.

The ceremony will air on 2 News.

