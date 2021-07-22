Watch
Tulsa brewery to host Olympics Opening Ceremony watch party

KIM KYUNG-HOON/AP
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa poses with a display of Olympic Symbol after unveiling ceremony of the symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo, Japan, April 14, 2021, to mark 100 days before the start of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 12:48:10-04

TULSA, Okla. — It's finally here! The Olympics Opening Ceremony is Friday and a local brewery is inviting Tulsans to watch with them.

NEFF Brewing is partnering with Tulsa Global Alliance to host a watch party of the long-awaited Opening Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The watch party is also to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tulsa's Sister City program and to cheer the countries as they march in the Parade of Nations.

People can watch the ceremony as they purchase drinks or order snacks and dinner if they choose. NEFF Brewing is at 321 S Frankfort Ave in Tulsa.

The ceremony will air on 2 News.

