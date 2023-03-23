Local bank to host homebuyer education class

JENKS, Okla. — Buying a home can be a stressful experience.

From finding the right home for your family to securing the financing, there is much to do and understand.

That is why there is a free homebuyer education class this weekend.

Gateway Mortgage, located in Jenks, hosts it.

Participants will learn all about buying a home from start to finish.

That includes creating a budget, getting a real estate agent, making offers, or filling out a mortgage application.

While Gateway does offer mortgages, Sarabeth Blaho, a Mortgage Loan Originator, said the company will not pressure participants to use Gateway when buying their home.

"More than anything, it's just an educational event just to give homebuyers the information they would need,” Blaho said. “That being said, if they were to come join us for this event, learn about the process and make their own decisions, that's perfectly fine. We're not here to sell them on anything."

The class is Saturday, March 25, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Gateway First Bank Corporate Office at 224 S. Gateway PL, Jenks, OK 74037.

To register, visit the Eventbrite site here.

