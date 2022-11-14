Watch Now
Lizzo to perform first ever concert in Oklahoma at BOK Center

Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 10:07:02-05

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Tulsa next year.

The pop superstar announces she will continue The Special 2our in 2023 across North America.

Lizzo will make a stop at the BOK Center on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with special guest Latto. This marks her first-ever concert in the state of Oklahoma.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on the BOK Center's website.

