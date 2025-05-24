LIVE BLOG: Strong winds leave damage, power outages across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms raced across Green Country early Saturday morning.

The 2 News Oklahoma meteorologists are tracking conditions.

7 a.m.

Strong winds caused storm damage and power outages across the area.

KJRH

PSO is reporting just over 30,000 customers with outages. Track outages here —> HERE

OG&E is reporting nearly 10,000 customers with outages. Track outages here—> HERE

In Owasso, some roads are closed due to downed trees and power lines are blocking other roads:

