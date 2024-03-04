LIVE Blog: Jury selection begins in Holly Cantrell murder trial

MCALESTER, Okla. — Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of killing Holly Cantrell in 2017.

Cantrell disappeared leaving for lunch from work in 2017. The five-month pregnant nurse wasn't seen after getting into a truck with her then-boyfriend Cody Ketchum. He told investigators he dropped her off to meet friends for lunch.

Learn more about the background of this case HERE.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy is in McAlester to attend the trial daily. This blog features her daily updates.

March 4: Jury Selection begins

Media is not allowed in the room for jury questioning, but 2 News learned that the trial is expected to last a couple of weeks due to complex evidence.

Ketchum is in custody throughout the trial, he's been in the Pittsburgh County jail since his arrest.

There is no estimation on how long jury selection could last.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --