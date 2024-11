TULSA, Okla. — 7:00 a.m.

Polls open in Green Country!

People across the area reported lines of people waiting to vote.

This line is in south Tulsa.

KJRH

Here's a look at the line in east Tulsa.

KJRH

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your polling location and a sample ballot here.