LIFE Senior Services awarded federal money to keep vaccine transportation going

TULSA, Okla. — There is always a ride ready and waiting to drive seniors to the COVID vaccine.

A green van decked out with the logo of LIFE Senior Services is critical in keeping their mission going.

The organization was just awarded $100,000 by the Indian Nations Council of Governments to fund LIFE’s transportation efforts, which include helping the elderly get to and from vaccine appointments.

“We became aware that transportation was an emerging challenge. Many folks could call a neighbor, or a child and they could get a ride but lots of folks couldn’t,” said Eileen Bradshaw, president and CEO of LIFE.

The number to call for transportation services from LIFE is (918) 949-9969.

