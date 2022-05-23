Leon Russell, Joy Harjo among 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Hall of Fame announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday, including Tulsa area natives Leon Russell and Joy Harjo.
Russell, a longtime musician, is the only member of this year's honorees to be inducted posthumously:
- Sue Ann Arnall, Poteau
- Bob Blackburn, Oklahoma City
- Chet Cadieux, Tulsa
- Patty Gasso, Norman
- F. Roger Hardesty, Tulsa
- Joy Harjo, Tulsa
- Pamela McCauley, Oklahoma City
- Leon Russell (posthumous), Tulsa.
Harjo is the first Native American to be named the U.S. Poet Laureate.
Learn more about the 2022 inductees here.
