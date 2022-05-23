Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon Russell, Joy Harjo among 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees

Musician Leon Russell dies, wife says
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Dudelson
<p>AGOURA HILLS, CA - AUGUST 20: Singer/piano player Leon Russell performs onstage at The Canyon Club on August 20, 2015 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)</p>
Musician Leon Russell dies, wife says
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 11:19:22-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Hall of Fame announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday, including Tulsa area natives Leon Russell and Joy Harjo.

Russell, a longtime musician, is the only member of this year's honorees to be inducted posthumously:

  • Sue Ann Arnall, Poteau
  • Bob Blackburn, Oklahoma City
  • Chet Cadieux, Tulsa
  • Patty Gasso, Norman
  • F. Roger Hardesty, Tulsa
  • Joy Harjo, Tulsa
  • Pamela McCauley, Oklahoma City
  • Leon Russell (posthumous), Tulsa.

Harjo is the first Native American to be named the U.S. Poet Laureate.

Learn more about the 2022 inductees here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7