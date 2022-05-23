Leon Russell, Joy Harjo among 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Hall of Fame announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday, including Tulsa area natives Leon Russell and Joy Harjo.

Russell, a longtime musician, is the only member of this year's honorees to be inducted posthumously:

Sue Ann Arnall , Poteau

, Poteau Bob Blackburn , Oklahoma City

, Oklahoma City Chet Cadieux , Tulsa

, Tulsa Patty Gasso , Norman

, Norman F. Roger Hardesty , Tulsa

, Tulsa Joy Harjo , Tulsa

, Tulsa Pamela McCauley , Oklahoma City

, Oklahoma City Leon Russell (posthumous), Tulsa.

Harjo is the first Native American to be named the U.S. Poet Laureate.

