LEGO store to open in Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — The newest LEGO store is set to open in Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall on July 14.

The store will have a LEGO Pick and Build Wall that allows customers to select the exact pieces needed for what they're building.

Workers at the store are known as "Brick Specialists" who help customers find what best suits them.



Stores also host free build events for kids and adults of all ages.

A ribbon cutting is planned at 10 a.m. on July 14.

“The LEGO® store at Woodland Hills will deliver an immersive LEGO Brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in store with our amazing staff,” says Travis Blue, Vice President of Americas Brand Retail Stores, The LEGO Group. “Shoppers and children will encounter friendly and engaging Brick Specialists, unique LEGO experiences like our Build a Minifigure tower, Pick and Build Wall, and plenty of inspiration.”

