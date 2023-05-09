Watch Now
Lawmakers hold press conference on status of Richard Glossip case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Lawmakers, Richard Glossip supporters, and Dr. Phil McGraw are at the State Capitol Tuesday to speak about death row inmate Richard Glossip's case.

On Friday, the Supreme Court blocked the execution planned for May 18. The Court said it will review the case and either take it on or give it back to Oklahoma.

A rally was held Tuesday morning outside of the Capitol. Supporters gathered and spoke about why Glossip doesn't deserve the death penalty.

Dr. Phil, Rep. Kevin McDugle, Rep. Justin Humphrey, Glossip attorney Don Knight, and Sister Helen Prejean are all expected to speak.

Read a full timeline of the Richard Glossip case here.

