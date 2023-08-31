Law enforcement, families urge lawmakers to focus on fentanyl crisis

TULSA, Okla. — Dying from fentanyl is an epidemic. In the six years the group “Families Supporting Families” has hosted a rally in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl, the problem has only gotten worse.

April Woods attended the rally for the first time. Her son, Cody Hood, 33, died three weeks ago after a single exposure to fentanyl. He had been clean and sober after moving to California where there are more affordable drug treatment resources available.

He was going through a program that tested him weekly for drugs.

“Kids don’t do drugs to get addicted,” said Woods. “Kids don’t do drugs to die. It’s not taught enough, they need more help, for kids struggling—trying to deal with mental illness, to escape home life, or just depression.”

Woods was one of countless moms at the rally Thursday. Many spoke at the rally but her son’s death was too new for Woods to want to speak. She says she is still in shock.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told the crowd he was happy to see more legislators show up.

“I have no problem with you trying to bust down the doors and say [to lawmakers], ‘we have more people addicted than we have services’ because that’s what legislators need to hear.”

Words from both Kunzweiler and law enforcement indicated they were fed up with the problem. They say lawmakers need to fund mental health treatment programs and do something to secure the borders.

“It should be just as easy to get treatment for fentanyl as it is gas, because it’s everywhere,” said Broken Arrow Chief of Police Brandon Berryhill.

“And yet, we continue to turn our backs!” said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado. “If I sound angry, it’s because I am.”

Regalado said his jail has saved 27 inmates from fentanyl this year with Narcan. While life-saving, Regalado said we have to move beyond treating just the overdose, but the addiction as well.

“Here’s the response [from drug users],” he explained. “[They say] ‘I’m not worried about death because you’re going to bring me back with Narcan.’ We have enabled today’s addict.”

