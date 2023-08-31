National Overdose Awareness Day, Tulsa resources

TULSA, Okla. — August 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day and around the country, people are sharing resources and tips to prevent overdoses.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse says since January they have distributed around 82,000 kits of Narcan. Each kit provides two doses.

2 News has compiled a list of resources to help combat overdoses:

The Oklahoma Harm Reduction Alliance: Offers online and in-person overdose and reversal training. The community-led organization provides outreach and programs to educate people about overdose prevention and awareness. They helped pass Senate Bill 511 which legalized the syringe services program. They also provide Narcan, Fentanyl test strips and other supplies.

1622 S. Boston Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74119

(539) 525 - 0553

Tulsa Sobering Center: The Tulsa Police Department created the center in 2016 to take publicly intoxicated people to sleep off their intoxication. The center requires people to be held for a full 10-hour period before being able to be released. At the end of the 10 hours family or friends can pick up the person or they can be transported to a rehabilitation center at their discretion. During their time in the center, employees share resources and materials about rehabilitation and services.

6333 E Skelly Dr.

Tulsa, OK 74135

(918) 664-4742

The Tulsa Health Department says household prescriptions can be disposed of at these locations:

Tulsa Health Department

Rehabilitation Centers, counseling and outpatient services:

Palmer:

5319 S. Lewis #219

Tulsa, OK 74105

918-832-7762

Grand Addiction Recovery Center-Main Campus:

6333 E. Skelly Dr.

Tulsa, OK, 74135

918-664-4224

Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma:

7010 S. Yale, Ste 215

Tulsa, OK, 74136

Narcotics Anonymous click for locations and times

