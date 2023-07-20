Law enforcement agencies host career fair

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers and deputies with law enforcement agencies across the area spent their day at the Expo Square.

Local police departments and sheriff’s offices held a regional career fair for those interested in learning more or joining the profession.

Deputy Alicia Diaz has been with the Tulsa Co. Sheriff’s Office for almost seven years. She started as a detention officer at the jail and is now a patrol deputy. She says it was her mentors who put her on this path.

“Without them, without those positive role models I probably wouldn’t have chosen this career,” says Deputy Diaz.

But Deputy Diaz is representing one of several law enforcement agencies hoping to recruit new people. Trooper Bryce Lewallen says meeting people and explaining the profession is crucial when it comes to recruiting. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says right now there are about 750 troopers on staff. But around 1,100 troopers is ideal.

Some people who stopped by wanted to begin or further their career in law enforcement, while others, just wanted to learn more about the profession.

Like Roxanne Smith and her two sons.

“I said, “Do you want a career in law enforcement” and they were like “I don’t know”, and I said let’s check it out, we are already here,” says Smith.

Griffin Parrot works at a local detention facility but says job fairs like this one is important even for those already in the profession.

“It’s more building friendships and connections and stuff like that so I have connections outside of just my agency,” says Parrot.

