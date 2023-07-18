Tulsa Public Schools also looks to fill non-teaching openings, hosts hiring fair

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools hosted a hiring fair for operational job openings.

Job candidates met with staff to fill out applications, share resumes, and ask questions.

Department booths included Transportation, Maintenance, Custodial, Child Nutrition, and Campus Police.

With only a month left of summer, there are 68 student-facing teaching vacancies. On the TPS website, there are over 100 openings for various non-teaching roles.

Nikki Dennis, Lead Recruiter at TPS, welcomes applicants from a variety of backgrounds.

“I really want to point out that the non-certified positions are just as important as the certified positions in a school,” said Dennis.

For more information and to submit an application for an opening at TPS, visit their Careers page.

