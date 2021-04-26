Latin artist Marc Anthony coming to BOK Center this summer

TULSA, Okla. — It was announced today Monday, April 26, that Marc Anthony is going on tour again later this summer, including a tour date in Oklahoma.

Anthony is considered to be one of the most influential artists of his time and an ambassador of Latin music and culture.

The "Marc Anthony Tour" is set to start this August with his first stop in San Antonio, Texas. The tour will play across the country in 23 cities and make two stops in Canada.

Marc Anthony will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Friday, October 15.

The BOK Center will follow health safety procedures such as fans who are 10 years or older will be required to wear masks inside the venue, except when eating or drinking. Social distancing, as well as frequent washing and sanitizing, will be encouraged throughout the event.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time will be available on the BOK Center website.

