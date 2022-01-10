Lane closures at 91st and Yale causing frustration, traffic slowdowns

TULSA, Okla. — A multi-million dollar road widening project in Tulsa continues on Monday.

South Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st has been under construction since late last year, but this big of a project can cause some headaches for those who live in the area.

Talks of fixing this strip of road have been going on since 1997 because of how dangerous it is. Mayor G.T. Bynum calls this area one of the most dangerous strips of road in Tulsa.

Bynum says with all the hills and curves, there have been a lot of close calls of accidents. On top of that, he says the road is now sliding down the hill and isn't properly anchored. All of this work is to remedy that.

City of Tulsa engineer Paul Zachary says the $29 million widening project will run through several residential areas and neighborhoods so the community should be aware of traffic delays and slowing down.

He says although the project will cause some frustration for many due to the strip being heavily traveled and construction has caused some slowdowns. According to neighbors and others in the community, it's time to make some changes in the area.

Part of the project includes flattening the road, making the curves more visible, and widening from two lanes to six lanes. The City says it will make this strip much safer.

Work is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --