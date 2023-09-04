Labor Day cook-off sizzles Tulsa's Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. — Despite the heat this Labor Day, the engines and grills are hotter at the Step Up to The Grill Cook-off and Car & Bike Show at B.S. Roberts park on Greenwood Avenue.

"It's such a great event on this great holiday to get family out, kids, bringing so many people together," emcee Rod Thompson said. "The cars, the motorcycles, all of the vendors. I mean, outstanding food."

It's not just a fun use of a day off for Tulsans wanting to check out Greenwood. It's also a chance at glory for 21 grill masters, including R.W. Mcquarters of MC, LLC. and 2022 champion Victor Porter of Big Black's BBQ.

"I think it's more competition. The joy is what you get when you win the competition," Mcquarters said.

"People with every background from every walks of life from different states come here for the barbecue competition," Porter said. "Again, I won grand champion last year, and looking to win grand champion this year."

Glory is already found in the wax and rims of a blue 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme DeAndre Smith entered for his wife, but a cash prize for winning the car show wouldn't be bad either.

"A lot of blood, sweat, and tears (in the preparation), Smith said chuckling. "I've been up all night shining, buffing, you name it, vacuuming."

The spectacle is the work of Cowboy Cookin', run by the duo of Jesse and Tarina foster for only the last four years. They told 2 News they like being a part of a recent Greenwood Labor Day tradition.

"I mean, it's kind of like the end of summer, so it just happened that way. It's taking a life of its own," foster said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

