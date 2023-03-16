Kilkenny's prepares for St. Patrick's Day celebration

TULSA, Okla. — It is time to turn it up a notch Green Country.

Friday is Saint Patrick's Day, and Kilkenny's is back for another block party.

"It's going to be a fun party for sure," Jason Ashing with Watershed Hospitality said.

Ashing said, while a lot of beer will flow, it is certainly not just for the adult crowd!

"It will be open for everyone,” Ashing said. “When you come to the gate we're going to ask for your I.D. if you're 21 we're going to give you a wrist band. If not, you can still get in you just can't partake in the alcohol part.

Ashing said there is plenty to do if you are not 21.

Consider bringing the kids, as there are games, local vendors, a kids' area with inflatables, and a couple of pet adoptions. And, of course, the food.

"We got some stuff from Kilkenny's, some stuff from Nola's. Like, a little mix, a little Cajun/Irish,” Ashing said.

It has been months of planning, days of setup, and take down, all for Saint Patrick's Day.

"I'm going to work about 72 hours in 48 hours,” Ashing said.

The block party is on 15th Street from Rockford to Peoria. The outside party is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the party going on inside Kilkenny's from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Visit the event's Facebook page for more details!

