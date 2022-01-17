Tulsa children reflect on MLK Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people filled downtown Tulsa Monday morning to remember and celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Each year Tulsa is the host of one of the country's largest MLK parades.

People from all walks of life gathered Monday, and the younger generation is beginning to take notice. Brothers, Keondre and Sherif Rolland said it's cool to see all the different people getting along.

“It feels good because people are bunching up and then like they’re being kind to each other. It’s nice, it’s what Dr. Martin Luther King said,” said Keondre.

Chance Brown is another Tulsa kid who went to Monday's parade. He said this type of gathering is what Dr. King was talking about.

“The parade is nice but it’s also like, they really go the parade because what Martin Luther King did was with the white and black people to unite and be kind to each other. That’s legit what we’re doing out here right now and it’s cool,” said Brown.

All the boys said it was inspiring to still see this much care and respect for Dr. King and they are hopeful for a brighter future, following his dreams.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --