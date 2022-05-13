Watch
Kendrick Lamar announces Oklahoma City stop on new tour

Bebeto Matthews/AP
FILE - In this May 30, 2018 file photo, Kendrick Lamar holds a certificate after winning the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album "DAMN," during the 2018 Pulitzer Prize awards luncheon at Columbia University in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 13, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar released his highly anticipated new album on Friday and announced a new slate of tour dates along with it.

The Big Steppers Tour kicks off at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 19.

Lamar's cousin who's also featured on his new album Baby Keem will serve as an opening act along with Tanna Leone. The tour marks Lamar's first major tour since 2018.

His new album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" is his first solo album release since 2017's "DAMN."

In the lead-up to his album release, Lamar has been occasionally
using the "oklama" moniker in his lyrics and for his website, which fans speculated to be a translation from Choctaw to mean "my people."

Concert tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m.

