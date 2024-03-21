Kellyville police chief put in the spotlight

TULSA, Okla. — A Kellyville policechief is in the spotlight after more than 20 years of service.

Police Chief Shelly Garrett was granted the Safe Partner Award. As part of the award, she'll receive $1500 from OG and E for the police department.

"Doing our best every day trying to make Kellyville a better community trying to just move us forward," said Garrett.

Garrett received a glowing recommendation for the prize. She funded sidewalks, repainted streets, and gave away hundreds of bicycles to kids. Garrett said she was not alone in this effort.

"Did I deserve this? It takes a team I have an awesome town administration board, our Mayer, our board members," said Garrett.

Chief Garrett's impact was felt not only above ground but also underground. She even improved the city's sewer system.

County Commissioner Newt Stevens appreciates all her hard work.

"Her passion to make a better community and reach out to resources to get things done in this community has been absolutely amazing," Stevens said.

What does Stevens think is the biggest change in the community from Chief Garrett?

"Put the sidewalk down here so the kids so the kids aren't walking in the street," said Stevens.

Garret said she was just doing her job.

"It's just what I feel like I need to be doing. That's what they hired me to do. To me if you can make a difference along the way volunteering," said Garrett.

Garrett will also be featured on the court of an upcoming Oklahoma City Thundergame for her efforts.

