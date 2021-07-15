Karen Larsen to emcee The Salvation Army's inaugural Great Futures Gala

TULSA, Okla. — 2News' own Karen Larsen is emceeing the inaugural Great Futures Gala which is benefitting The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa.
This gala event is going to feature many people including:
- Tom Selleck
- acclaimed artist Scott Taylor
- The Fabulous Midlife Crisis Band
The night is also set to highlight the achievements made by five Boys & Girls Clubs in the area.
