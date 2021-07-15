Watch
Karen Larsen to emcee The Salvation Army's inaugural Great Futures Gala

Karen Larsen
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 08:49:53-04

TULSA, Okla. — 2News' own Karen Larsen is emceeing the inaugural Great Futures Gala which is benefitting The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Tulsa.

This gala event is going to feature many people including:

  • Tom Selleck
  • acclaimed artist Scott Taylor
  • The Fabulous Midlife Crisis Band

The night is also set to highlight the achievements made by five Boys & Girls Clubs in the area.

