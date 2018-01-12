Jury convicts man of 2016 Tulsa murder

TULSA COUNTY--A man has been found guilty of a 2016 murder in Tulsa.

The District Attorney's office says that Marcus Boyd was found guilty of the murder of Daniel Carter, and the jury recommends life.

Boyd was found guilty on four counts of shooting with intent to kill for the June 28, 2016 murder.

https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/man-wanted-for-first-degree-murder-in-the-shooting-death-of-daniel-carter-tpd

The jury recommends 20 years per count.

For possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony, the jury recommends two years.

Sentencing set for Jan. 29 at 9 am

