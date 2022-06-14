Juneteenth: City of Tulsa holiday closures

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced multiple closings scheduled for Monday in recognition of Juneteenth.

City Hall, Municipal Court and other city facilities will be closed June 20, but public safety and the city's required operations will still be in operation. Those needing help with a water or sewer problem can call the following 24-hour emergency numbers: water – (918) 596-9488, and sewer – (918) 586-6999.

Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste all will be collected Monday according to their regular schedule. The city's mulch site, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Tulsa Parks recreation centers, Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve and Oxley Nature Center visitors center will all be closed on Monday,

Tulsa Transit will provide Saturday-level service on Monday.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --