JULY 4th: New hot dog eating contest in Green Country to launch

SAPULPA, Okla. — America’s 248th birthday is this week, and one staple of Independence Day celebrations is hot dog eating competitions

While Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has reigned supreme for 52 years nationally, there’s a new upstart one in Green Country.

For those who are hungry for some dogs and want to taste victory on July 4, the first-ever Route 66 Hot Dog Eating Competition is looking for the toughest athletes — and strongest stomachs.

The ground rules are “however many hot dogs you can eat in five minutes,” Chuck Foxen explained. “And you definitely need to eat the whole hot dog.”

Foxen is the manager and film programmer of the Tee Pee Drive-In, where the inaugural competition will happen.

He told 2 News that competitors will wolf down grilled hot dogs in front of a celebrity judge, Michael Lowman (a.k.a. “Indian Elvis”). The local filmmaker and Native American actor will also bring a bit of showmanship and humor to the whole event.

The winner will receive a t-shirt and a free overnight stay in the furnished, retro Spartan trailers at the Drive-In.

As for what prompted them to start their very own competition, Foxen said: “You know—hot dogs, Americana, the Tee Pee Drive-in—it just all kind of fits together.”

“Joey Chestnut has been in the news with his cancellation, and then his new competition he’s doing on Netflix. So, it’s just kind of like a fun thing,” he continued. “Tee Pee Drive-in’s always more than a movie, so we wanna be a part of the cultural stuff that’s going on.”

Foxen hopes to make this competition a mainstay of Route 66 each year.

However, that’s not the only thing happening at the Drive-In on Thursday night. There will be film screenings, food and drinks (to consume noncompetitively), and classic lawn games.

People can click here to sign up for the competition and get tickets for the event.

The gates are scheduled to open at 6:30pm.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

