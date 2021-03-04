Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — All 31,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine officially arrived in Oklahoma this week, making it the third shot available to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health told 2 Works for You the vaccine has already been distributed to various county health departments and hospitals around the state.
The main difference between this vaccine and the others is this is a single dose shot and can be kept at normal refrigerated temps while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be kept very cold.
Johnson & Johnson said it is on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.
