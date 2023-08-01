John Frank House vandalized in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — An iconic Sapulpa home tied to Frankoma pottery has been vandalized.

The John Frank House is one of Oklahoma's unique treasures. It was designed in 1955 by renowned architect Bruce Goff for John Frank -the founder of Frankoma Pottery. Frank's love for pottery is showcased throughout the home listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Almost 70 years later, the house remained unscathed until now.

The home's current owner Daniel Naegele says someone took a sledgehammer to the tile in the back last Friday evening.

"I thought that maybe one of the plants had fallen over, and then I looked up and saw that something had, in fact, projected through here," Naegele told 2 News.

The tile is handmade, uniquely colored with a 3/8 inch glass wall and shapes that can be turned in multiple directions. Naegele said that he found a sledgehammer sitting on the tile by the back door when he got home that evening.

The damage may look small to some people, but Naegele says it could be over $10,000 worth of material and labor to fix.

"The tiles - I don't want to say they're priceless, but I don't think you can put a tag on those," Naegele said.

He's filed a police report, but he said officers told him there wasn't much they could do since there wasn't a photo of the perpetrator.

