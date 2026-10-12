John 3:16 Mission vows to fight relocation amid proposed downtown soccer stadium

TULSA, Okla. — A proposed downtown Tulsa soccer stadium project could force John 3:16 Mission to relocate after 75 years of serving the homeless downtown.

Steven Whitaker, CEO of John 3:16, said they intends to do everything possible to remain in place as plans for the development, known as Project Nexus, continue to emerge. That's why the board of directors drafted a resolution, declaring any offer to purchase their facility would be declined and 'any effort to take the shelter by legal means will be met with vigorous opposition.'

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"It's very exciting to see what's possible in Tulsa, we just don't agree on the ultimate vision of how to pull that off," said Whitaker.

Whitaker told 2 News Project Nexus developers are exploring plans to enhance Tulsa's Arts District with a new soccer stadium. Whitaker said he recently attended a meeting with project partners where a development footprint was presented that includes the mission's property.

"If we were required to move, the most immediate impact would be street level homelessness in Tulsa would increase substantially," he said. “We’re well positioned here to serve them, and it would be really hard to duplicate that, if not impossible. Not to mention money and time.”

Whitaker said conversations with development partners have remained positive, but he believes plans continue to move forward.

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County land records show Nexus Development Partners LLC began purchasing downtown properties in June. Records indicate the company has acquired five lots in the area near Archer St. and Denver Ave. — including the former Tulsa Transitional Center.

FC Tulsa declined to comment specifically on Project Nexus. However, a spokesperson said the club is actively exploring the possibility of a new stadium in Tulsa.

For John 3:16 Mission, the issue is about preserving its ability to serve people in need.

"We're not just fighting to stay here because we want to be stubborn or because we don't love Tulsa," Whitaker said. "We're fighting to stay here because we really do believe that it's what's best for us to do our jobs."

Whitaker said Williams is also involved in the project. A spokesperson for the company is working to provide additional details for 2 News regarding its role and a potential timeline on the development.

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