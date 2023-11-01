Jenks teenager uses Halloween to raise money for St. Jude's

JENKS, Okla. — Ian Linthicum got the idea for a haunted trail during the COVID pandemic. Since then his spooky spectacle has grown in scale, and he only sees bigger plans.

"It’s not the kind of thing you see very often in a neighborhood like this for sure," Conner Linthicum, Ian's brother said.

Ian Linthicum is always thinking. Thinking about what’s next ... what he can do ... how he can do it.

"I hope they at least just admire the detail work that I put in because it took over a year, in the making and I think it turned out really really good," Ian said.

Ian tinkered with a few different patterns for the trail. He refined some of the props and made the background music

He even – traveled to St. Louis for a haunted house convention.

Linthicum is thinking about doing taking his talents to a professional level.

"Honestly, probably. I’m at least gonna make it as big as I possibly can when I’m an adult," Ian said.

Meantime – he’s in the here and now. His brother, Conner, described him as "passionate."

"Ian’s just this real creative, sweet guy who’s always looking to help other people," Conner said, "Charity was a big motivation for him to set this whole thing up."

There were two donation jars at the front; one for the materials it takes to build the spectacle, and another that will be sent to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

"I am incredibly impressed. You know, this whole thing is basically just his operation, I’m just kind of sitting here in costume handing out candy," Conner said.

An operation that’s taking off.

I asked, "do you think it will be bigger next year?"

"Oh yeah, 100%," Ian said.

As of 10 p.m. on Halloween night, the Linthicum family had raised more than $1,000 for St. Jude's.

