Jenks Public Schools in need of support staff

JENKS, Okla. — Students in Jenks are waking up to their first day of school Thursday, but the district says they are desperate to fill nearly 100 vacant positions.

Jenks Public Schools is doing good with staffing in the teachers department but are in need of support staff.

Those positions are in:

Child nutrition

Transportation

Teachers' assistants

Early childhood assistants

Paraprofessionals

Paraprofessionals work with special needs students and the district has about 45 openings for that specific job.

Mark Rubey, the Director of Personnel for JPS, has a message for anybody who has ever thought about a career in education, saying applying for one of these support staff positions is a great way to get your foot in the door.

“There’s opportunities to grow as well. You know a lot of our support positions those staff members can work towards being a certified teacher, an administrator, a counselor. So there’s opportunities too from a support position to also move into a certified position as well," says Rubey.

To qualify for positions like a paraprofessional or a teacher's assistant, you must have a high school diploma, at least 48 college credit hours or have taken a ParaPro exam. For positions like child nutrition and transportation, you need at least a high school diploma.

