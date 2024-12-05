Watch Now
Jenks Head Football Coach Keith Riggs steps down

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Head Football Coach Keith Riggs announced he is stepping down after seven seasons of leading the Trojans.

Coach Riggs will take over as the assistant Athletic Director at Jenks.

Riggs took over Jenks football before the 2018 season and guided the Trojans to back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021.

Riggs had an overall record of 68-21 and made seven consecutive playoff appearances

Defensive Coordinator Adam Gaylor will be promoted to the head coach position.

While Gaylor was coaching the defense, Jenks made four Class 6A-I State Finals appearances in six seasons.

