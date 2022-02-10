Jenks business receiving backlash over misidentification from viral TikTok

JENKS, Okla. — A business in Jenks says it is facing online harassment because of a mistake in identity through a viral TikTok.

The video on the social media platform, shows a man connected to a business in Sand Springs is making racist comments. The man making the remarks works for a business with a similar name to business in Jenks.

The owner at “180 Kitchen and Bath Design Group” tells 2 News, they have received thousands of hate mail since the TikTok video went viral last week. The owner of the design group says the comments call her and her company racist in attempts to destroy her business.

According to the TikTok user, the man in the video works for “One Eighty Designs” in Sand Springs. But people are getting the name confused with Pense's company called “180 Kitchen and Bath Design Group. Pense says her five star rating on yelp went from 5 to 1 in a matter of hours and she and her family have even received death threats.

“Because it was on TikTok, our kids are on TikTok, and they have been associated with this business, so they have started going after them,” Pense said.

“It’s sad because you have to have an online presence, but this kind of makes you think you don’t want one,” Pense said. “You hope that this doesn’t happen to anyone else who’s innocent. Always assume everything you’re representing is at stake.”

