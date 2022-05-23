Watch
Jay Ellis: Did you know 'Top Gun,' 'Insecure' actor went to high school in Tulsa?

Film Review - Top Gun: Maverick
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Jay Ellis in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
Posted at 11:17 AM, May 23, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Jay Ellis is one of many stars appearing in the long-awaited Tom Cruise-led film "Top Gun: Maverick" which debuts on Friday.

Ellis became a mainstream celebrity while starring as "Lawrence" in the HBO series "Insecure." Though he's a South Carolina native, Ellis spent time growing up in Tulsa.

In a 2015 interview, he talked about his high school sports career which started as a freshman football player at Metro Christian Academy and ended as a basketball standout for Booker T. Washington High School. He had been living in Tulsa as his father's service in the Air Force had their family on the move.

He went on to play at Concordia University.

Ellis is playing the role of Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in the new "Top Gun" film.

