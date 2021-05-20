Watch
Jabara family there as Biden signs Asian Hate Crime bill

KJRH coverage
PHOTO: Khalid Jabara
Posted at 2:40 PM, May 20, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The family of a Tulsa man killed by a neighbor attended an event in the White House on Thursday as President Biden signed the Asian American Hate Crimes bill.

Khalid Jabara died in August 2016 when Stanley Majors shot and killed him on Jabara's front porch. Majors was convicted of first degree murder and misdemeanor counts including hate crimes. He died in prison in 2018.

An NBC correspondent posted the guest list for President Biden's event and the Jabara family is listed.

Biden signed a bill into law to increase federal resources for investigating hate crimes, particularly hate crimes committed against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

