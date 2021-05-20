Jabara family there as Biden signs Asian Hate Crime bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The family of a Tulsa man killed by a neighbor attended an event in the White House on Thursday as President Biden signed the Asian American Hate Crimes bill.

Khalid Jabara died in August 2016 when Stanley Majors shot and killed him on Jabara's front porch. Majors was convicted of first degree murder and misdemeanor counts including hate crimes. He died in prison in 2018.

An NBC correspondent posted the guest list for President Biden's event and the Jabara family is listed.

Said guest list also notably includes local and state officials. Also: mother of Heather Heyer, the young woman killed in those Charlottesville clashes that Biden has often cited as motivation for him to run for president pic.twitter.com/NvKLPe7vng — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 20, 2021

Biden signed a bill into law to increase federal resources for investigating hate crimes, particularly hate crimes committed against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

