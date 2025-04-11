'It's very important for research': Storm Chaser House Bill paused

House Bill 2426, giving privilege to TV news and college storm chasers, was put on hold for further research on April 10. State leaders said there have been concerns from all sides.

2 News Oklahoma's Michael Seger expressed concerns about the bill and suggested what should be researched. Seger is no stranger to chasing severe weather; he has done so for 20 years.

"For research purposes and even for media purposes, it's very important," said Seger.

KJRH

2 News anchor Brodie Myers reported in February about the bill. He found it would give chasers with TV stations and researchers the go-ahead to drive over the speed limit, pass through police barricades, and use green and yellow lights on their vehicles to drive through red lights and closed roads.

Seger was a fan of the pause before it advanced.

"I think it's actually a pretty good idea. There's been a lot of pushback within the storm chasing community about this bill," said Seger.

Seger said the most dangerous part of chasing storms is the driving. He added that safety is one of the main concerns why some people would like further research done.

"If you have other chasers out there doing things that could other chasers in danger is that really a benefit," said Seger.

2 News contacted Senator Mark Mann, who co-sponsors the bill.

"A lot of talk about how we incorporate in a way that doesn't interfere with police and fire but actually kind of enhance what they're doing," said Mann.

Mann said they plan to develop new ideas for safety, and Seger was glad they're considering concerns.

"That they're going to listen to those that are strong opposed to this bill and just a full spectrum,".

