'It’s a little tough': Food costs impact Spring Break camp

TULSA, Okla — The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma says the increased cost of food is impacting its ability to help some local spring break programs.

For more than a decade, students have been visiting EduRec for the week of Spring Break.

For the last few years, Angie Walker has been the creative mind behind the programming.

Before that, her own kids attended the camp.

“They enjoyed it,” said Angie Walker. “The EduRec has been good to the community.”

She says as fifty 5–12-year-olds visit the camp next week, she’s ready to welcome them to play and learn with the “Traveling around the World through Imagination” theme.

“We just love hands on activities and our students to be engaged throughout the day,” said Walker. “It’s exciting to see their lightbulbs go off learning different things throughout the day.”

They have community partners coming in to help like with STEM lessons from Education for Scholars.

This year, EduRec COO Damali Wilson says there’s one setback.

“Typically, we partner with the food bank, and they provide food for our students for spring break camp and summer camp as well,” said Damali Wilson. “ We reached out to them and this year they don’t have the funding.”

In a statement, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma said, “In the past, we have used grants to pay for the meals for the EduRec Spring Break Camp and other spring break meals within our community. This year, we have not been able to provide some spring break camps with food due to the increased cost of food.”

“This year it’s a little rough,” said Wilson.

She says they’re relying on the community for support to help provide the breakfast, lunches, and snacks.

“We’re going to make it happen,” said Wilson. “It’s going to happen just a little bit of a different way.”

The camp kicks off Monday, March 17.

If you’d like to help, click here.

