'It was a long 4 months': Over 275 airmen return to Oklahoma Air National Guard after deployment

TULSA, Okla. — After a three-month deployment to the Middle East was extended 30 days, over 275 airmen returned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

The crowd eagerly awaited the return of the loved ones, who left to provide support for other U.S. troops in the area. Brian Dedeke was among hundreds searching the sky for the plane that would bring his wife, Lt. Col. Christy Hidy, home.

"Days turn into weeks, weeks turn into months, we're very glad that she's on her way home, and the rest of the squadron as well," said Dedeke. "She missed our Thanksgiving, and birthdays, so we have a lot of catching up to do."

Dedeke was joined by his and Hidy's sons, Blake Dedeke and Jacob Guten. Guten said he was eager to be reunited with his mom.

"It really hasn't been the same without her," said Guten. "She's always been supporting me with like school and band, and I'm just really excited to see her."

As the plane came into sight, all eyes were on the sky. Families began inching closer to the runway, ready to find their airmen the moment they stepped onto U.S. soil.

Hidy's sons proudly held up a sign that read 'Welcome home mom,' and scanned the crowd until they spotted their mom. As soon as she was in eyesight, they took off running.

"It feels amazing, I've missed them so much," said Hidy. "I've been looking forward to hugs for a long time."

Hidy said while an extension to their deployment wasn't ideal, it was necessary to ensure that their mission in the Middle East was successful. Thanks to technology, Hidy and her family were able to communicate fairly frequently over Facetime and texting when WiFi was available.

Her family being able to not only support each other while she was gone, but also support Hidy from afar made her deployment easier to manage.

"They did a wonderful job just maintaining every day, and keeping on with school, sports, band and everything else," said Hidy. "I'm just so excited that we got to come home before the holidays, and that we had a really successful mission and that we get to come home and celebrate with our families."

